The number of deaths from a new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to rise.

Since it was declared in the Northern Kivu province 3 weeks ago, 55 people have died of the virus and 69 people confirmed to be infected.

It is the tenth time Ebola has struck since 1976.

It has had twice as many outbreaks as any other country.

Vaccines are providing new hope, with education filling in where medicine cannot.