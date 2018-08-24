I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Health Minister suspends all elective surgeries at POSGH until further notice

Posted on August 24, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-30Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh suspends all elective surgeries at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

 

Minister Deyalsingh says in the wake of Tuesday’s earthquake and following aftershocks he instructed that elective surgeries be put off until further notice.

 

He says this is not unusual in cases of natural disasters.

 

Minister Deyalsingh also gave an update on construction of the new central block at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

 

The Health Minister was speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *