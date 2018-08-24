I955 FM


2 men found with gunshot wounds to the head in Cunupia and Las Lomas

Posted on August 24, 2018

Police-lights-4_13Police are called to Mon Plasir Road, Cunupia, and Las Lomas #2, where two men were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

 

Police reports say both victims had their hands bound but further details regarding the homicides are not forthcoming at this time.

 

The killings take the murder toll to 354.

