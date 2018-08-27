PM and President Maduro sign on the dotted line

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and the President of Venezuela have signed on the dotted line, an agreement for the importation of cheap natural gas.
The agreement is among the National Gas Company, the Venezuelan NGC, Shell and the Venezuelan state owned Oil and Natural Gas Company.
On Saturday, in Caracas Prime Minister Rowley said the agreement may over time also allow for the expansion of the downstream sector and investments there.
The Prime Minister also dismissed concerns that this agreement will hurt relations between Trinidad and Tobago and the United States.
The US has imposed sanctions on Venezuela following contentious elections.
And the Minister of Energy is denying that there was secrecy surrounding the deal with Venezuela.
Minister Franklyn Khan told members of the media yesterday afternoon, the deal is transparent and beneficial to Trinidad and Tobago.
The Minister said the deal is a solid one and was never created to bring doubt.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro sign off on an agreement for Dragon Field Gas.
Prime Minister Rowley along with a delegation arrived in Caracas on Saturday for signing off on the final terms between NGC, PDVSA and Shell.
Dr. Rowley added that interesting discussions were had and this model of cooperation shows tremendous promise for collaboration in other areas.
Prime Minister Rowley added that the agreement may have been long in coming but Trinidad and Tobago will be better for it.
A copy of the terms of agreement is yet to be made public.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.