Prison Officers’ Association President says describes meeting with CoP as productive and fruitful

Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith assures safety and security concerns of Prison Officers will be addressed.

The association representing prison officers confirm this.

Commissioner Griffith met with the acting Commissioner of Prisons, Dane Clarke, the Acting Deputy Director of Prisons, Dennis Pulchan, and members of the executive of the Prison Officers’ Association yesterday.

President of the Prison Officers Association, Cerron Richards says the issue of the safety and security of officers both on and off duty was discussed.

Mr. Richards describes the meeting as productive and fruitful.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 a short while ago, Mr. Richards said several issues were raised during the talks.

Mr. Richards said he is hopeful.

Mr. Richards has in the past called for initiatives to be implemented to ensure safety and security for officers.

He also called for the implementation of a law enforcement officers safety act which would see his members being allowed to carry concealed firearms, after a rigid vetting process.