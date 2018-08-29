Prison Officers’ Association President says describes meeting with CoP as productive and fruitful

Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith assures safety and security concerns of Prison Officers will be addressed.
The association representing prison officers confirm this.
Commissioner Griffith met with the acting Commissioner of Prisons, Dane Clarke, the Acting Deputy Director of Prisons, Dennis Pulchan, and members of the executive of the Prison Officers’ Association yesterday.
President of the Prison Officers Association, Cerron Richards says the issue of the safety and security of officers both on and off duty was discussed.
Mr. Richards describes the meeting as productive and fruitful.
Speaking with Newscentre 5 a short while ago, Mr. Richards said several issues were raised during the talks.
Mr. Richards said he is hopeful.
Mr. Richards has in the past called for initiatives to be implemented to ensure safety and security for officers.
He also called for the implementation of a law enforcement officers safety act which would see his members being allowed to carry concealed firearms, after a rigid vetting process.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.