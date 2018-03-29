I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Soldier killed in crash in Central

Posted on March 29, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-3Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the vehicular accident that claimed the life of soldier Rajesh Sookdeo.

The crash occurred early this morning in Chaguanas.

Reports say Mr. Sookdeo was driving his vehicle south along the Uriah Butler Highway at around 5:30 this morning when he crashed near See-Ra-Ram Brothers.

He died at the scene.

It is said Mr. Sookdeo was last attached to camp Cumoto.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *