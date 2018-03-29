Soldier killed in crash in Central

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the vehicular accident that claimed the life of soldier Rajesh Sookdeo.

The crash occurred early this morning in Chaguanas.

Reports say Mr. Sookdeo was driving his vehicle south along the Uriah Butler Highway at around 5:30 this morning when he crashed near See-Ra-Ram Brothers.

He died at the scene.

It is said Mr. Sookdeo was last attached to camp Cumoto.