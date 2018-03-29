I955 FM


90-year-old woman’s decomposing body found in Tobago

Posted on March 29, 2018

Unknown-46The decomposing body of a woman is found at her Scarborough home.

Police are suspecting foul-play in her death.

The woman was 90-years-old.

Her body was found this morning.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released by police.

A man from Trinidad is said to be assisting police with their investigations.

An autopsy is expected to be performed.

