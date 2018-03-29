Trump launches attack on Amazon

U.S President Donald Trump has launched an attack on Amazon saying it pays little or no local or state taxes.
He also accuses it of “putting many thousands of retailers out of business”.
Mr. Trump added in a tweet that “They …use the U.S postal system as their delivery boy causing tremendous loss to the U.S.
It follows a report on the news website Axios on Wednesday that claimed Mr. Trump wanted to “go after” Amazon.
Amazon shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday.
The Axios report claimed: Mr. Trump’s wealthy friends tell him Amazon is destroying their businesses.
It claimed his real estate buddies tell him that Amazon is killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers and he agrees.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.