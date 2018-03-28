I955 FM


Police probing circumstances surrounding death of 15-year-old boy whose head was crushed by a truck

Posted on March 28, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-16Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of 15-year-old Darion Lucas.

 

He was crushed to death by a truck in Moruga yesterday afternoon.

 

Reports say Darion was riding his bicycle down a hill in the Indian Walk district when he lost control and crashed under a moving truck.

 

We are told his head was crushed by one of the wheels.

 

Police are said to be probing the matter.

