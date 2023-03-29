SOCIAL ACTIVIST GROUPS VISIT THE OFFICE OF THE DPP.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard

Two social activist groups take their complaints to the director of public prosecutions.

The groups, the push back movement represented by Michael Kerr and Andy Williams, concern citizens, represented by Lennox Smith and others assembled in front of the Dpp’s office yesterday

The groups are upset over the handling of the indemnity deal between former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and convicted attorney Vincent Nelson.

Mr Kerr and Mr Smith met with Dpp Roger Gaspard S.C for about 30 minutes

The spoke with the media after the meeting

The men delivered letters to the Dpp, with the push back movement calling on him to review the indemnity deal and if necessary take action and involve the police commissioner.

Mr Smith said Dpp Gaspard did not give a response time for any updates, but welcomed another meeting for the groups to elaborate on their concerns.

Mr Vincent Nelson was the main witness against former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen, in an alleged state-briefs-for-cash scam.

Dpp Gaspard discontinued that matter after Nelson said he would no longer testify because the government reneged on promises he claimed were part of a deal he signed with Al-Rawi.

He is now suing for $96 million for this supposed breach.

Last Friday, outgoing LATT president Sophia Chote, Sc, wrote separately to both Gaspard and Attorney General Reginald Armour seeking meetings with them in an attempt, to resolve the on going issues within the Dpp’s office.

There are reports that Mr Gaspard is incline to meet with the LATT but the Attorney General is yet to confirm his position.