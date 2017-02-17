Socadrome is back for Carnival 2017

Organisers of the Socadrome say the venue is back for Carnival 2017 and they promise it will be bigger and better than ever.

As it stands the Jean Pierre Complex venue rivals the traditional Queens Park Savanah as the centre of the Parade of the Bands on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the organisers Danielle Jones Hunte says the venue helps to take congestion off the streets on Carnival Tuesday.

Speaking with Newscentre 5 yesterday Mrs. Jones Hunte said the venue aims to be a part of the regular Carnival activities:

Among the performers carded to perform at the Socadrome this year are Calypso Queen Rose, David Michael Rudder and MX Prime with the Ultimate Rejects.