AG proposing legislative changes he believes would free up justice system

The Attorney General is proposing a number of legislative changes he believes would free up the country’s justice system.
Mr. Faris Al Rawi says the proposed measures will bring dynamic changes to the way crime is processed in the courts.
Addressing yesterday’s Post Cabinet News briefing Mr. Al Rawi told of amendments that would allow more persons to access bail.
He said what is proposed would aid in this regard.
And he said if his government has its way preliminary inquiries would be a thing of the past.
He said while some gains were made under the last administration there is farther to go.
And the AG is proposing plea bargaining as a means of quickly dispensing with matters.
He said the process can begin even before charges are laid.
Also addressing yesterday’s Post Cabinet News briefing were Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Minister in the office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Stuart Young.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
7 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
7 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
7 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.