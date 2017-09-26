Shooting in Santa Cruz…1 man dead…3 wounded

A shooting in Santa Cruz leaves one man dead and three others wounded.
The dead has been identified as jason thomas, while the wounded have been identified as Kellon Lewis, Michael Maraj, and Curtis Sealey.
According to police reports, at about 3 p.m. yesterday a group of armed men were seen running along kingston avenue, off La Canoa Road.
Reports say the men ran into a house along the roadway and opened fire on a group of friends.
The assailants then fled into a forested area
The victims were rushed to hospital however, Mr. Thomas was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are said to be searching for suspects.
