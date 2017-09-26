I955 FM


Police investigate 3.5 million dollar heist at bank in central Trinidad

Posted on September 26, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-1Investigations are launched into a 3.5 million dollar heist at a bank in central Trinidad.

 

The incident occured at around 9 o’clock sunday night.

 

Police say a gaping hole was seen on the eastern side of the bank.

 

Officials were contacted and upon arrival they noticed one of the vaults had been broken into and a large quantity of cash missing.

 

The police were then called to the scene.

 

Newscenter 5 understands CCTV footage is being reviewd by officers.

