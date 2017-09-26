Police investigate 3.5 million dollar heist at bank in central Trinidad

Investigations are launched into a 3.5 million dollar heist at a bank in central Trinidad.

The incident occured at around 9 o’clock sunday night.

Police say a gaping hole was seen on the eastern side of the bank.

Officials were contacted and upon arrival they noticed one of the vaults had been broken into and a large quantity of cash missing.

The police were then called to the scene.

Newscenter 5 understands CCTV footage is being reviewd by officers.