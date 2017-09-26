I955 FM


2 police officers charged with drugs and firearm-related offences to appear in court today

Posted on September 26, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-31Two police officers charged with drugs and firearm-related offences are expected to appear in court today.

 

On Friday the police constables were jointly charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, possession of three fire-arms and possession of ammunition.

 

Reports have said the officers left a police station in Port of Spain last week, telling seniors they were going out on enquiries.

 

They reportedly went to Cedros instead.

 

They were later held in a road-block exercise conducted by South-Western Division officers where the illegal items were found.

 

The officers remain in custody.

 

The officers are expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate this morning.

