Several Caribbean islands on tropical storm alert

Several Caribbean islands are now bracing for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Earlier this morning the story was about 225 miles east south east of Barbados and 335 miles east south east of St. Lucia.

It was also pushing winds of 60 miles per hour.

a tropical storm warning is in effect for:

* Barbados

* St. Lucia

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

* Dominica

* Martinique

* Grenada and its dependencies

Meteorologist at Piarco, Bhagwandeen Ramdath said earlier today some islands would feel the full brunt of the storm.

Interests in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola are being told to monitor the progress of Dorian, as watches could be required as early as later today.

Meanwhile Meteorologist Bagwadeen Ramdath says the passage of the weather system is likely to bring showers here.

On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight.