Several Caribbean islands on tropical storm alert

Several Caribbean islands are now bracing for Tropical Storm Dorian.
Earlier this morning the story was about 225 miles east south east of Barbados and 335 miles east south east of St. Lucia.
It was also pushing winds of 60 miles per hour.
a tropical storm warning is in effect for:
* Barbados
* St. Lucia
* St. Vincent and the Grenadines
A tropical storm watch is in effect for:
* Dominica
* Martinique
* Grenada and its dependencies
Meteorologist at Piarco, Bhagwandeen Ramdath said earlier today some islands would feel the full brunt of the storm.
Interests in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola are being told to monitor the progress of Dorian, as watches could be required as early as later today.
Meanwhile Meteorologist Bagwadeen Ramdath says the passage of the weather system is likely to bring showers here.
On the forecast track, the center of Dorian is expected to be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.