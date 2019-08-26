I955 FM


Bullet riddled body found along Foreshore

Posted on August 26, 2019 by newscenter5

body_found__4_The body of a man is discovered in off the Audrey Jeffers highway. He is yet to be identified.

The find was made by motorists along the Foreshore.

Police were contacted. Officers say the body bore gunshot wounds.

 

Investigators believe the man was killed elsewhere and his body dumped in the area.

 

Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the victim. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the nearest police station.

