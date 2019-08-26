Market vendor killed during robbery at Debe home

There are reports of a murder in Penal. The victim is identified as Hemraj Sinanan. He was 50 years old.
Reports say shortly after 2 O’clock this morning, two armed men stormed Mr Sinanan’s Boodoo Branch Trace, Debe home.
It is said they tied up Mr Sinanan and proceeded to rob him of cash, jewelry, cell phones and other items.
The assailants later shot Mr Sinanan in the head. He died instantly.
His wife said she was placed in another room where she heard the gunshot.
The bandits escaped and Mrs Sinanan later found her husband dead.
Neighbours heard the commotion and contacted the police.
The couple lived alone. Mr Sinanan sold vegetables at the market in the area.
