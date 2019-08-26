I955 FM


Barbados braces for storm

Posted on August 26, 2019 by newscenter5
Prime Minister Mia Motley

Barbados could grind to a halt today because of the storm.

 

Speaking at a news conference in Bridgetown yesterday afternoon Prime Minister Mia Motley urged persons not to take this system lightly.

 

On Sunday evening Bajans were seen stocking up on emergency supplies heeding the Prime Minister’s warning.

 

She also asked persons to look out for each other.

 

The Royal Barbados Police Force is on high alert and medical facilities are on standby.

