Senator Gerald Ramdeen claiming that there is now a black-market for water in T&T

A claim that there is now a black-market for water in Trinidad and Tobago.

The claim is coming from Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen.

Yesterday, in the Senate Mr. Ramdeen raised the water woes in some communities as a matter of definite urgent public importance.

The Senate President approved the motion.

Senator Ramdeen said some people have been forced to be without a supply for more than 45 days.

Mr. Ramdeen said schools; businesses and public health institutions are also suffering.

He called on government to address the issue.

Public Utilities Minister Fitzgerald Hinds responded calling the motion shameless and accusing Mr. Ramdeen’s party of “squandamania” when it was in government.

Nevertheless, Minister Hinds confirmed that there are water problems in the country.

He said the dry season is taking a toll on the reservoirs.

He said his Ministry has since devised a water schedule, which will be published tomorrow.

The Minister also said consultations are taking place to establish a Water Resource Agency.

For yet another day yesterday at least two communities saw protests.

Residents of San Raphael and Brazil staged a protest for water.

They said their MP, Maxie Cuffie has tried to help the community and there was a return of water yesterday, but not for long.