Gunshots brings after-party to a temporary halt Carnival Sunday in Jamaica

Gunfire temporarily slowed down the tempo on Carnival Sunday as the after-party at Heineken Rio was halted for about a half-hour.

Police said the shots were fired at the entrance, presumably by armed revellers.

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Following the incident, several persons left the venue but the majority who remained feasted on music and free Heineken at the bar.

The after-party came to a sudden halt about 8 p.m after gunshots were fired close to the entrance.

However, about 8:30 p.m., the deejays, led by Nuphoric from Trinidad and Tobago rallied the crowd by dishing out some Alkaline hits.