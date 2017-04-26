I955 FM


Gunshots brings after-party to a temporary halt Carnival Sunday in Jamaica

Posted on April 26, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-13Gunfire temporarily slowed down the tempo on Carnival Sunday as the after-party at Heineken Rio was halted for about a half-hour.

 

Police said the shots were fired at the entrance, presumably by armed revellers.

 

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt.

 

Following the incident, several persons left the venue but the majority who remained feasted on music and free Heineken at the bar.

 

The after-party came to a sudden halt about 8 p.m after gunshots were fired close to the entrance.

 

However, about 8:30 p.m., the deejays, led by Nuphoric from Trinidad and Tobago rallied the crowd by dishing out some Alkaline hits.

