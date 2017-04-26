Calypso Rose touring extensively in France since her album “Far From Home” dropped

Calypso Rose has been touring extensively in France since her 12 track album “Far From Home” dropped.
Well in her 70’s Rose is slated to perform at 28 events between 6th April and 20th August.
In February this year Rose was nominated in the category of World Music Album of the Year in the category Les Victoires De La Musique.
This annual award ceremony is the French equivalent of the Brit awards or the US Grammys, and Rose was victorious.
Her album “Far From Home”, which has almost gone platinum in France with sales currently at 80,000 plus, had stiff competition in its category from Acid Arab, with Music of France, and Rokia Traore, with “Born So”.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.