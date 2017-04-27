Man found with gunshot wounds to head in car identified by police

Police have identified the man found with gunshot wounds to the head inside a car at Tarodale Hills, San Fernando.

Calvin Baptiste was from Lotus Street, Thompson Gardens.

He was discovered by police officers, which were responding to reports of an accident on Tuesday night.

The officers found Mr. Baptiste slumped in the driver’s seat in his green Mitsubishi Gallant car.

The engine was still running.

Police believe Mr. Baptiste was driving when he was shot, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence.