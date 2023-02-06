Search operation in waters off Cedros as 4 fishermen remain missing

Coast Guard, friends and relatives of 4 missing fishermen are now engaged in an extensive search at sea.

The men reportedly left Mayaro to go fishing last Tuesday but they are yet to return.

The pirogue carrying the men was found yesterday morning.

However the boat’s captain is Heeralal Kublal with crewmembers Rishie Kemchan, Andy George and one whose alias is ‘Tallman’ have disappeared.

The overturned vessel is titled Benam 2 with the registration number TFN 5906.

It was found in the waters off Cedros.

The wife of one of the men told TV6, loved ones are worried.

She said relatives have been combing the waters but so far it has proven futile.

MP for Mayaro Rushton Paray has called other fishermen to help in the search.