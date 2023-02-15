Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the use of fossil fuel by developing countries has not been equal

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says developing countries should not be hindered in anyway from using fossil fuel to push economic growth

Addressing an Energy Conference in Guyana yesterday Dr. Rowley said energy from fossil fuel, gas, oil and coal has been used to develop many nations globally.

But Dr. Rowley said this development has not always been equal.

He noted that the Caribbean has a heavy reliance on imports of energy products.

According to the Prime Minister countries can spend up to 15 % of their annual Gross Domestic Products on these imports.

Dr. Rowley said green initiatives to mitigate climate change are being considered in this region but the pace at which these are being developed is slow.

He said the cost of the infrastructure is one of the reasons.

Dr. Rowley has recognised crude oil discoveries in places like Guyana, Belize, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

He said oil and gas companies have been paying attention to prospects off the coasts of Barbados, Grenada and Bahamas.