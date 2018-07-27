Scotia Bank to shut down its St. James branch in September

Come September customers of the St. James branch of Scotiabank will have to go to another location to transact business.

The branch is to be shut down in two months.

A release from the bank says it is merging customers with the Maraval branch.

It says after a recent review of the branch and service delivery network, the operations in St. James will be consolidated in the Maraval branch.

The closure of the St. James branch of the bank will become effective on September 14th.

It says there will be no loss of jobs but there will be a change in the way customers are banking.

The bank says there was careful consideration of several factors including an aging branch with space constraints and how and where it can best serve customers.

It explains that an ATM at the same St. James location will remain operational.

Customer accounts at St. James will be transfered to Maraval.

Some employees have been reassigned to other positions within the business while others are now part of the Maraval branch operations.

Earlier this year, RBC also closed its St. James and Diego Martin branches.