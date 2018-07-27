Scotia Bank to shut down its St. James branch in September

Come September customers of the St. James branch of Scotiabank will have to go to another location to transact business.
The branch is to be shut down in two months.
A release from the bank says it is merging customers with the Maraval branch.
It says after a recent review of the branch and service delivery network, the operations in St. James will be consolidated in the Maraval branch.
The closure of the St. James branch of the bank will become effective on September 14th.
It says there will be no loss of jobs but there will be a change in the way customers are banking.
The bank says there was careful consideration of several factors including an aging branch with space constraints and how and where it can best serve customers.
It explains that an ATM at the same St. James location will remain operational.
Customer accounts at St. James will be transfered to Maraval.
Some employees have been reassigned to other positions within the business while others are now part of the Maraval branch operations.
Earlier this year, RBC also closed its St. James and Diego Martin branches.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.