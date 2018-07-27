I955 FM


Firearm discovered in Valencia

Posted on July 27, 2018 by newscenter5

81f63de9ba61376bcaf29ee5eec5bb0e_XLA firearm is discovered during an anti-crime exercise in Valencia.

 

Police say during the exercise, officers conducted a search of a bushy area along Valencia Old Road.

 

The TTPS says the search took place between 1:00pm and 3:10pm Wednesday.

 

Police say the search resulted in officers discovering one hidden in a garbage bag under a sheet of galvanize.

 

Enquiries are ongoing.

