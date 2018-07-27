Maracas Beach vendors receive keys to their new booths

The famous Richards Bake and Shark is among eight vendors presented with the keys to their new booths at the Maracas Beach Facility.
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell made the presentations yesterday.
A release from the Ministry says the vendors were displaced from the facility’s carpark to facilitate ongoing upgrades.
In congratulating the vendors, Minister Mitchell thanked them for their patience noting that they had continued to operate in less than optimal conditions.
Minister Mitchell assured that construction works will continue to achieve the intended goal.
He added that Cabinet had taken a decision to waive the vendors’ rental fees until September 2018.
Expressing excitement to see this day, Minister Mitchell noted that Maracas Beach is regarded as the home of the trini famous bake and shark, and these new booths will provide the vendors with enhanced opportunities to conduct their businesses in improved and spacious surroundings.
The other vendors who received keys were Asha’s, Patsy’s, Uncle Sam’s, Natalie’s, Mom’s, and Ster-Lyn’s Designer Jewelry.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.