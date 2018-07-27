Maracas Beach vendors receive keys to their new booths

The famous Richards Bake and Shark is among eight vendors presented with the keys to their new booths at the Maracas Beach Facility.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell made the presentations yesterday.

A release from the Ministry says the vendors were displaced from the facility’s carpark to facilitate ongoing upgrades.

In congratulating the vendors, Minister Mitchell thanked them for their patience noting that they had continued to operate in less than optimal conditions.

Minister Mitchell assured that construction works will continue to achieve the intended goal.

He added that Cabinet had taken a decision to waive the vendors’ rental fees until September 2018.

Expressing excitement to see this day, Minister Mitchell noted that Maracas Beach is regarded as the home of the trini famous bake and shark, and these new booths will provide the vendors with enhanced opportunities to conduct their businesses in improved and spacious surroundings.

The other vendors who received keys were Asha’s, Patsy’s, Uncle Sam’s, Natalie’s, Mom’s, and Ster-Lyn’s Designer Jewelry.