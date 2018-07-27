Investigation into snake sightings at Point Fortin Area Hospital

An investigation has been launched into sightings of snakes at the Point Fortin area hospital.
Southwest Regional Health Authority will conduct the probe.
The reptiles, said to be more than 15 inches in length were seen on the compound.
Reports say the snake sightings are regular and have prompted emergency calls to the zoological society.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, acting head of the SWRHA, Dr. Albert Persad said he is concerned.
Dr. Persad said over grown bush in and around the facility may be to blame.
He believes there might be a nest nearby.
Several security guards have reported seeing the reptiles on the lawn and on steps of the hospital.
