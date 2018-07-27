Jamaicans being told to brace for higher electricity rates

Jamaicans are being told to brace for higher electricity rates, as the Jamaican dollar continues to slide.
Media and Public Relations Manager at the JPS, Audrey Williams says the devaluation of the dollar and increased consumption due to rising temperatures will result in higher light bills.
Meanwhile president of the Jamaica Employers Federation, David Wan says the slide in the Jamaican dollar is not cause for alarm.
He says the country’s economy is in good standing, and the Bank of Jamaica has mechanisms in place to intervene if the situation warrants.
The Opposition and some private sector groups have raised concern, after the Jamaican dollar devalued to JMD$133 to US$1.
Mr. Wan says, the explanation given by the Finance Ministry for the slide in the dollar is plausible.
He cites increased importation of construction material as another reason for the devaluation.
Mr. Wan says he is not overly concerned.
