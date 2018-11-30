Republic Bank Managing Director says company’s purchase of Scotia Caribbean is legal and subject to regulations

Republic Bank Managing Director Nigel Baptiste seeks to allay concerns following the companys purchase of Scotia Caribbean.
The news has triggered some disquiet in the region.
On Tuesday, Republic Financial Holding Limited announced that it was acquiring Scotiabank operations in Guyana, St. Maarten and the eastern caribbean territories, including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Baptiste said there are major benefits ahead.
But Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne is concerned.
Via a statement Mr. Browne told the Bank of Nova Scotia that government approval is needed for divestment of the bank in Antigua and Barbuda.
Mr. Browne also expressed disappointment that the bank would move to sell its operations without any form of consultation with the regulators and the Minister of Finance.
However Mr. Baptiste said the sale .
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.