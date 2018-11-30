Republic Bank confirms Petrotrin retirees would begin to receive pension payments

Confirmation from the Managing Director of Republic Bank that Petrotrin retirees will begin recieving pension payments this weekend.
Yesterday Nigel Baptiste told Newscenter 5 the bank and Petrotrin have been working closely to resolve the issue of initial payments.
Mr. Baptise said an agreement was reached.
Via a statement on November 20th Republic Bank, the fund’s trustee, wrote to Petrotrin’s chairman Wilfred Espinet indicating that the account was in deficit by $2.73 billion and by 2040 will effectively have unfunded liabilities of $4 billion.
Following that revealation, the representing Oildfeild Workers Trade Union voiced concern about the fund being wound up.
However Mr. Baptiste assured that is not the case.
In a media release this week, Mr. Espinet said the company was in discussions with the plan’s trustees, Republic Bank, to resolve the issue.
Mr. Espinet said as the sponsors of the plan, Petrotrin, is committed to ensuring that the plan meets its members’ obligations.
He said the closure of any plan would, inevitably, raise the question of long-term funding, as there would be no new monies going into the pension fund.
He said while Petrotrin will cease operations, the company will continue to address legacy issues, including the pension plan.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.