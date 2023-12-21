REPORTS THAT THE PROWLER SHOT DEAD AT A SCHOOL WAS ACTUALLY A SECURITY OFFICER.

There is word now that the man shot dead on the compound of the Carapichaima Anglican Primary School, was an MTS security guard.

Dillon Berkley, was reportedly shot by a colleague on Tuesday night.

Thirty-seven year old Mr. Berkley was found with a loaded gun, mask and tools to break into the school.

Police at the Freeport station, received a report of a man lurking on the premises of the school, at around 10:15pm.

Officers went to the school and were told by the MTS guard, the intruder was still on the compound.

A search of the premises was conducted.

The suspect was found in one of the classrooms.

The MTS security guard says, he called on the man to stop, but he raised his hand and pointed what appeared to be a gun in his direction.

The MTS guard says, he fired one shot hitting the suspect in the head.

Later the dead man was identified as Dillon Berkley.

A gun was found close to the body.

Police were told up to November 5th, Mr. Berkley was an MTS security guard stationed at the Chaguanas North Secondary School.