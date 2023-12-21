PLANS TO SELL TSTT, ACCORDING TO THE OPPOSITION…

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is calling opposition claims that government plans to sell TSTT, mischief.

Minister Gonzales assures there has never been any plan by government, to sell the state owned company.

On Tuesday, opposition senator Wade Mark claimed, that he has information suggesting that there are attempts by the government to get rid of the company.

In the senate he said, it has been almost a decade and cable and wireless still owns 49% of the company.

Senator Mark called on chairman of the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Gilbert Peterson Sc. to say what his organization has done, to ensure cable and wireless’ shares are divested.

He said, TSTT has been devastated and the government has questions to answer.

Minister Gonzales responded, accusing Mr. Mark of using the parliamentary chamber for mischief and confusion.

He then made it clear; the government has no intention of selling TSTT.

They were speaking during the matters on the adjournment in the upper house on Tuesday.