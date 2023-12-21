OVER THIRTY FAMILIES RECIEVE KEYS TO STARTER HOMES…

Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis

The Housing Development Corporation gives over thirty families, keys to starter homes.

A release from the HDC says, 37 families were given keys on Tuesday to new housing units under the ministry’s Housing and Village Improvement Programme.

The units are located in San Juan/Laventille, Tunapuna/Piarco, Sangre Grande, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Princes Town, San

Fernando, and Point Fortin.

The HDC says, the homes were constructed at a total cost of approximately $6.3m.

At the handing over ceremony, housing minister Camille Robinson-Regis congratulated the recipients.

The HDC says, the project targets families who reside in sub-standard housing structures or shacks; and villages regarded as having poor infrastructure and/or requiring emergency works.

Further, it says, the programme beneficiaries benefit from new starter home units, and upgraded community infrastructure, thereby improving their quality of life, and economic well-being.

Minister Robinson-Regis said this fiscal year, 600 homes will be distributed under the programme.

Completely free of charge.