ANOTHER RANSOM WARE ATTACK THIS TIME AT NIBTT…

The National Insurance Board becomes the latest company to fall victim to a ransom ware attack.

In a release last evening the NIBTT says, it is currently assessing its systems after having experienced a ransom ware attack.

NIBTT says, the intrusion took place yesterday.

It says, its offices will be closed until Friday December 29th.

The release says, all steps are being taken to protect its data integrity technology hardware.

It says, there are also continuing to diligently work with its external technology partners to expeditiously resolve the matter.

NIBTT says, it has reported the incident to the Trinidad and Tobago cyber incident response team, under the Ministry of National Security and they are working with the team toward a resolution.

