MINISTER SAYS POPULATION IS NOT GROWING AND HE IS CONCERNED…

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh expresses concern about declining birth rates.

The family planning association of Trinidad and Tobago says, it is a regional phenomenon.

Minister Deyalsingh said, the numbers are not looking good

According to minister Deyalsingh Trinidad and Tobago is not too far behind to keep up with the fertility replacement rate.

Minister Deyalsingh said, maternal mortality numbers have been falling since 2016.

He was speaking with the media on Monday.