POLICE CONSTABLE CHARGED TODAY IN THE COURTS MEGA STORE SHOOTING…

A 34-year-old police constable Sidney Roberts is to appear virtually before the Port-of-Spain magistrates’ court today, charged in connection with murder of two siblings and the shooting of another man.

The incident occurred on December 17th, at the Courts Mega Store car park in El Socorro, San Juan.

A TTPS release says, Pc Roberts was last attached to the homicide bureau of investigations.

He was charged on Christmas day.

He is alleged to have murdered siblings, 33-year-old Simeon Lessey and 35-year-old Siniaya Lessey and to have shot another man, with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Police say, Mr. Roberts was arrested in an exercise conducted by the professional standards bureau, and was later charged following advice on December 25th, from the director of public prosecutions, Roger Gaspard, Sc.

The release says, the enquiry was bolstered by officers of the PSB, the research analytical unit and legal officer Ramjag of the HBI Region II.

According to police reports, just after midday on December 17th, several units attached to the NED responded to reports of loud explosions at the Courts Mega Store car park, in El Socorro.

The TTPS says, upon arrival at the scene, first responders met an off-duty police officer and observed several people lying on the ground nursing wounds.

The release says, two of the wounded succumbed to their injuries while others were taken for medical treatment at hospital.

