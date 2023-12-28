POLICE TELL ST AUGUSTINE RESIDENTS THEY WILL INCREASE PATROLS AFTER FOUR ARE SHOT DEAD…

An assurance from the Trinidad and Tobago police service that no stone will be left unturned in probing the gun attack, which claimed the lives of four people including a female onlooker, identified as Lana Sahadeo.

The others killed are 26 year old Damien Chris his 31 year old brother Levi Chris and 31 year old Jerry Hollingsworth.

The assault on the trio began in broad daylight on the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt highway, yesterday afternoon.

Divisional commander for the north central division Richard Smith, told of the incident.

Yesterday, he assured no stone will be left unturned in solving the crime.

As the attackers fired several rounds businesswoman Lana Sahadeo who was at home at the time, was struck by a stray bullet.

One man was reportedly killed on the highway as he fled, while another was found slumped motionless over the wheel of the crashed vehicle.