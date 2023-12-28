POPE FRANCIS APPROVES BLESSINGS ON SAME SEX COUPLES…

A local pastor condemns Pope Francis’ stance on blessing same sex couples.

Recently Pope Francis formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, with a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy.

He insisted, that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to “an exhaustive moral analysis” to receive it.

President of TT response Bishop Victor Gill, the pastor of the Laventille based Pentecostal Redemption Christian Centre, says homosexuality is wrong.

He also says, the pope is not God adding he cannot condone the blessing of LGBT relationships.

Speaking on Tv6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday, he said, Trinidad and Tobago must not go down this path.

Pope Francis suggested blessing same sex couples be offered under some circumstances, if they didn’t confuse the ritual with the sacrament of marriage.

Religious leaders reacted to the news, saying the decision was made because the Vatican is listening to the needs of the people,” and while it’s a step in the right direction, there are still “miles to go” for LGBTQ+ rights in the church.

