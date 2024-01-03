SOLIDER HELD AFTER POINT CUMANA KILLING OF MOTHER AND DAUGHTER…

The killer of two women is captured.

He is a member of the Trinidad and Tobago defence force.

Reports say, the search and capture took place in bushes at temple village, Blanchisseuse.

Confirmation of the apprehension was made by, the head of the western division Sean Henry.

Supt. Henry also said, the suspect was taken to the homicide bureau, and also thanked those who assisted in his capture.

The incident occurred at shore lands, Point Cumana at 11:40 am yesterday.

Newscentre five understands the suspect, well known to both women, is the estranged husband of one of the victims.

The suspect, police say, was recently instructed by the court via a restraining order to stay away from his wife.

However, yesterday he reportedly jumped a wall to the home and began firing shots at them.

The mother and daughter were reportedly shot at close range, several times

They died at the scene.