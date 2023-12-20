A 75 YEAR OLD MAN FREED AFTER KILLING HIS WIFE…

A 75-year-old man who hired a hit man, to kill his unfaithful wife, so he could run off with his mistress in the United States, is now a free man.

After reviewing the submissions of Daniel Khan and Israel Khan, Sc, Justice Gail Gonzales yesterday, ordered the immediate release of Basdeo Debideen

Mr. Debideen served 36 years in prison, for his role in the Mother’s Day murder of Nyantra Debideen.

The judge noted there were no mitigating factors, and in her resentencing, began at 40 years with a five-year discount for his forthrightness.

She said, she looked at Mr. Debideen not as he was in 1987 when he was charged, but who he is now.

The state’s case was that Mr. Debideen conspired with another man, to kill his wife for $50,000, first by choking her to death.

When that failed, he gave the killer a gun and asked that he shoot her when he and the girls were not home.

He submitted that after his wife cheated on him, he could not continue being with her and at the suggestion of his mistress, formulated a plan to have her killed and then migrate to the US, with the children to live with his lover.

On the day of the killing, Mr. Debideen said, he saw his co-accused shoot her and became overwhelmed with regret and self-loathing.

His wife was taken to hospital where she died.