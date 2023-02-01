Reports that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley collapsed during an event in Port of Spain

Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is said to have collapsed during an event in Port of Spain.

Reports are saying Dr. Rowley was attending a pan event at the Queens Park Oval last night when he appeared to have fainted.

At the time of the incident Dr. Rowley and other VIPs were under a tent.

After he collapsed Dr. Rowley was quickly taken out of the compound.



He did not return to the event.

Several government ministers were present at the event, including Camille Robinson Regis and Symon De Nobriga.

There is no official word from the Office of the Prime Minister on the incident.