Monetary award to 9 murder accused described as disturbing

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said he finds disturbing the State’s failure to mount a defense in a matter which saw 9 former murder accused claiming malicious prosecution.

The 9 men are to receive 2 million dollars each.

The men laid the claims against the State years after they were found not guilty of kidnapping and killing businesswoman Vindra Naipaul Coolman.

The State failed to file a defense in the matter.

The Attorney General is to respond via a news conference today.

Dr. Rowley said he was surprised to learn of the development.

The Acting Attorney General Stuart Young has said an investigation into the Master’s Award has been launched.

Dr. Rowley finds the development very worrying.

One of the prosecutors in the kidnapping and murder trial, Israel Khan, yesterday said something stinks.

He said the development is a scandalous state of affairs and somebody has to be held responsible.

Yesterday the leader of the Opposition called for the firing of former Attorney General Faris Al Rawi

It was under Mr. Al Rawi’s watch the State failed to file a defence to the claims.

Kamla Persad Bissessar also wants the Director of Public Prosecutions and Acting Police Commissioner to launch investigations into the conduct of Mr. Al Rawi and his successor Reginald Amour.

She said members of the public are entitled to be outraged, angry and upset over the payments they must now make to the 9 former accused.