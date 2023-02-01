Confederation of Regional Business Chambers describes turn of events surrounding Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case as astounding

The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers describes as astounding, the turn of events in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case.
Yesterday, chairman of CRBC, Vivek Charran remarked that the business community viewed this outcome with a deep sense of dread.
Mr. Charran recalls the spate of kidnappings, which saw members of the business community being targeted.
He believes conviction is the only remedy.
Mrs. Naipaul-Coolman’s body was never found.
