No identity yet of human skeletal remains found in burnt out vehicle

Posted on February 1, 2023 by admin

Human skeletal remains found in the back seat of a burnt vehicle are yet to be identified.

Police are now seeking a positive identification of the remains.

Last Saturday night the remains were found in a Mazda-3 motorcar at Cedar Road in Claxton Bay.

Police say when they got to the scene the vehicle was in flames.

The discovery was made at around 9pm.

After the fire was extinguished the remains were discovered in the backseat.

They were taken to the Forensic Science Center in St James.

The vehicle was taken to the Couva Police Station for further processing.

Investigators are appealing for help from the public in identifying the corpse.

