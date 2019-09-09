Reports coming in of a Venezuelan couple kidnapped in South Trinidad

There are reports of a kidnapping in south Trinidad.

Two Venezuelans, a man and woman, have been taken.

Rubenson Espinoza and Betzabett Goitte are the names given.

It is said the kidnappers are asking for cocaine in exchange for their freedom.

Reports say 23-year-old Mr. Espinoza and 20-year-old Ms. Goitte were last seen at a house on Mahabal Trace Palmyra Village San Fernando on the weekend.

At around 11am last Saturday the couple left the house for KFC San Fernando and agreed to meet a friend at Kings Wharf.

However, the man said he waited for three hours but they never showed up.

Hours later another Venezuelan reported receiving calls asking for 6 kilograms of cocaine in exchange for the safe return of the two.

Sgt. Hosein of the San Fernando Police Station is investigating.