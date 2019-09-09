Reports coming in of a Venezuelan couple kidnapped in South Trinidad

There are reports of a kidnapping in south Trinidad.
Two Venezuelans, a man and woman, have been taken.
Rubenson Espinoza and Betzabett Goitte are the names given.
It is said the kidnappers are asking for cocaine in exchange for their freedom.
Reports say 23-year-old Mr. Espinoza and 20-year-old Ms. Goitte were last seen at a house on Mahabal Trace Palmyra Village San Fernando on the weekend.
At around 11am last Saturday the couple left the house for KFC San Fernando and agreed to meet a friend at Kings Wharf.
However, the man said he waited for three hours but they never showed up.
Hours later another Venezuelan reported receiving calls asking for 6 kilograms of cocaine in exchange for the safe return of the two.
Sgt. Hosein of the San Fernando Police Station is investigating.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.