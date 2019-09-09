T&T Defence force on the ground in the Bahamas

Soldiers from Trinidad and Tobago are now on the ground in the Bahamas.

They were sent there to assist with law and order on the island, after Hurricane Dorian.

Before their departure, National Security Minister Stuart Young called on them to do good for the people of the region.

Tons of supplies were also sent yesterday.

Minister Young told the soldiers they must do Trinidad and Tobago and the region proud.

He also sought to prepare them for what they may be fighting in Bahamas.

Caribbean Airlines Communications Manager, Dionne Ligoure said regular services to the Bahamas would continue.

Minister Stuart Young travelled with the 100 men and women from the Defence Force yesterday.

In the Bahamas he told a news conference of this country’s commitment to helping.

The troops will be on the ground in the Bahamas for the next 30 days.