Earthquake recorded yesterday morning

Posted on September 10, 2019 by newscenter5

6ndhtuvo_earthquake650_625x300_01_April_19An earthquake is recorded in Trinidad and Tobago and surrounding countries.

 

The 4.2 magnitude quake occurred at 6:54 yesterday morning.

 

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the quake occurred at latitude: 11.13 North and longitude 62.30 West.
It had a depth of 84 km.

 

Newscentre 5 understands the quake was also felt in Grenada and neighbouring Venezuela.

 

There were no reports of injury or damage.

