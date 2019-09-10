Earthquake recorded yesterday morning

An earthquake is recorded in Trinidad and Tobago and surrounding countries.

The 4.2 magnitude quake occurred at 6:54 yesterday morning.

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, the quake occurred at latitude: 11.13 North and longitude 62.30 West.

It had a depth of 84 km.

Newscentre 5 understands the quake was also felt in Grenada and neighbouring Venezuela.

There were no reports of injury or damage.