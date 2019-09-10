Police searching for gunman whop opened fire on them in Sangre Grande

An exchange of gunfire between a man and police in Sangre Grande.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning.

Reports say at around 5:30 am officers received word of a disturbance at Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.

The officers say while they were proceeding to the area they observed the offender standing along Bois Bande Road armed with a firearm.

Reports say as the officers proceeded closer to the offender, he ran into an open yard and opened fire in the direction of the officers.

The officers say they returned fire.

A chase then ensued.

However, the man made good his escape into a bushy area.

While none of the officers was hit during the exchange, it is not yet known if the man was wounded.

Investigations are continuing.