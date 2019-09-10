Police searching for gunman whop opened fire on them in Sangre Grande

An exchange of gunfire between a man and police in Sangre Grande.
The incident occurred on Sunday morning.
Reports say at around 5:30 am officers received word of a disturbance at Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande.
The officers say while they were proceeding to the area they observed the offender standing along Bois Bande Road armed with a firearm.
Reports say as the officers proceeded closer to the offender, he ran into an open yard and opened fire in the direction of the officers.
The officers say they returned fire.
A chase then ensued.
However, the man made good his escape into a bushy area.
While none of the officers was hit during the exchange, it is not yet known if the man was wounded.
Investigations are continuing.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.